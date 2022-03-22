Nefarious Jobs Company Take Stance Against Russia and Their Invasion of Ukraine
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nefarious Jobs company wasted no time speaking against Russia and their invasion of Ukraine. Providing 100% support behind Ukraine during these challenging times, the company hopes to help them as much as possible with their top-end professionals and contacts.
John Winters, The CEO, and founder of the Nefarious Jobs Company is particularly frustrated with everything in Eastern Europe. Like many Americans, the Russian invasion of Ukraine goes against his beliefs. He had this to say after Russia made its intentions known.
“Nefarious Jobs is shocked and appalled by the barbarous actions of Russia and Belarus against the peaceful and democratically elected government and people of the sovereign nation of Ukraine,” Winters said. “The catastrophic and criminal targeting of civilians and non-military infrastructure is objectionable and illegal under the Geneva convention.
It has led to the forced evacuation of almost 2 million Ukrainian citizens who are now displaced and need both assistance and shelter from ongoing and harried assault by Russian forces.”
The plan for the Nefarious Jobs Company focuses on what they do best. As a revenge company, they typically help out individuals wronged by others. They also aim to assist Ukraine differently. Winters already has a plan in place to start working right away.
“We will scour the deep and dark web, intercept communications, and send out the call to our network of contacts,” Winter said. “In this time of crisis, all individuals of strong moral character regardless of nationality must make every effort to assist those fighting for their lives and their freedom."
The company feels it’s in a unique position to help with its amount of worldwide contacts. They also have professional experience working discreetly and gathering information in unique ways. Working in relative secrecy helps get the job done the right way.
The Nefarious Jobs Company is one of many businesses fully supporting Ukraine during this time. Since the invasion, there has been an overwhelming amount of support, which is likely to stay around until things settle down. There’s only so much most companies can do, but Nefarious Jobs is confident in its ability to impact Ukraine’s favor positively.
Winters says his team is committed to the cause until everything begins to settle down. As Russia turns up the intensity of the invasion, it pushes him and his team to act accordingly. Most of the work done by the Nefarious Jobs Company won’t make headlines since they work in secrecy, but uncovering even small bits of information here and there could bolster Ukraine’s chances.
The company has the resources to provide all its specific services to individuals. Private clients will experience no slowdowns with what Nefarious Jobs offers. The extra work to aid Ukraine is a passion project started by Winters to help during unprecedented times. While many businesses claim to support Ukraine or are merely making monetary donations, Winters took another step by putting his company's resources to use.
Nefarious Jobs is a company specializing in revenge for hire business. They are a trusted name in the industry, helping individuals by offering a variety of packages to satisfy specific needs.
Using proprietary tactics and the best professionals in the industry, they take on different jobs for a wide array of clients. The goal is to provide revenge in an intelligent, thought-out way to aid with closure. For more information on everything offered, visit nefariousjobsmain.com.
Sean Jamison
Helping Hands News
