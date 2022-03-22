Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY:WVDOT to host public meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022 to discuss Jefferson Road upgrades

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will host a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Holiday Inn & Suites--Charleston West, 400 Second Avenue SW, South Charleston, to discuss spring and summer work on the Jefferson Road upgrade project.   West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., will give a formal presentation on the project at 5 p.m. West Virginia Division of Highways Area Engineer Jason Hamilton, P.E., will also be on hand to answer questions about the project.

The improvements to the 1.7-mile section of Jefferson Road (WV601) in Kanawha County between the Corridor G-Davis Creek Interchange of US 119 and MacCorkle Avenue (US 60) in South Charleston will relieve traffic congestion and improve safety of the Corridor.   The project involves widening Jefferson Road to five lanes. An additional project will build a new access road from Jefferson Road into RHL Boulevard in the Trace Fork shopping center. A third project, the Oakwood Road Intersection Improvements, also aimed at improving the traffic flow through Corridor G was recently completed. ​​

