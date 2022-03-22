Nationally Broadcast Home Shopping Channel Provides Relief to Ukrainian Refugees
Shop LC provides cash donation to help give meals to Ukrainians fleeing violence
As part of our mission and Your Purchase Feeds program, providing meals to those in need is something we care deeply about. Hunger is a global issue and requires a global solution”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC, along with its parent and sister companies, is providing relief to Ukrainian refugees.
— Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility
“As part of our mission and Your Purchase Feeds, providing meals to those in need is something we care deeply about. Hunger is a global issue and requires a global solution,” explains Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Shop LC. “While watching events unfold in Ukraine, we knew we had to do something and getting hot meals to families seemed to get the logical choice.”
The selected partner, ISKCON Hungary – Food for Life, received an initial donation of 12K Euros – approximately 13.1K USD. This donation will provide thousands of meals to those fleeing the crisis in Ukraine.
Shop LC is extending an offer for others to help. Partnering with ISKCON Hungary – Food for Life, even more meals can be provided. These meals will be prepared at the ISKCON Temple of Budapest. From here, they will be distributed to refugees at their camp, just 20 minutes away.
In addition, Shop LC wants to help Ukrainian businesses to stay afloat and avoid economic setbacks. Shop LC is offering to buy and sell merchandise manufactured in the Ukraine, direct to its US customer base. For more information on becoming a vendor, contact Satendra Singh at satendra.singh@shoplc.com.
Shop LC provides a meal for every item sold through its one-for-one program, Your Purchase Feeds. As of March 2022, the program has provided 36 million meals to children in the U.S. and India through its partners. By 2031, the home shopping channel plans to provide one million meals per day.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
