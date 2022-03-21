Senate Bill 10 Printer's Number 1499

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - Gas Prices Relief Act.

§ 90A02. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act." The act of February

9, 1999 (P.L.1, No.1), known as the Capital Facilities Debt

Enabling Act.

"Capital project." A capital project that:

(1) is specifically itemized in accordance with the

Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act pursuant to section 7(a)

(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania; and

(2) is an infrastructure project for highway or bridge

maintenance or construction.

§ 90A03. Consumer gas prices relief.

(a) Reduction.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

including Chapter 90 (relating to liquid fuels and fuels tax)

and Chapter 95 (relating to taxes for highway maintenance and

construction), the tax imposed under section 9004(b) and (d)

(relating to imposition of tax, exemptions and deductions) shall

be reduced by 33 1/3% from the rate of the tax imposed on the

effective date of this section.

(b) Applicability.--The reduction under subsection (a) shall

apply from the effective date of this section until January 1,

2023.

§ 90A04. Appropriation.

The amount of $500,000,000 is appropriated on a continuing

basis from the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account to the

Pennsylvania State Police for the purpose of Pennsylvania State

Police operations for fiscal year 2022-2023.

20220SB0010PN1499 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30