Senate Resolution 247 Printer's Number 1500

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
247
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROWNE, KEARNEY, PHILLIPS-HILL,
FONTANA, HUGHES, MARTIN, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, SCHWANK,
BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MENSCH, PITTMAN, STEFANO, COSTA, J. WARD
AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2022 as "Endometriosis Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The purpose of "Endometriosis Awareness Month" is to
raise awareness about a disease that affects an estimated 200
million women around the world; and
WHEREAS, Endometriosis affects 15.5 million women in the
United States and is most common among women in their 30s and
40s; and
WHEREAS, The disease can have a vital effect on the quality
of life due to its painful symptoms, as well as have immense
personal and societal costs; and
WHEREAS, Endometriosis happens when the lining of the uterus,
or womb, grows outside of the uterus; and
WHEREAS, The misplaced tissue can cause a variety of
problems, but not all women have symptoms, which is why it is
important to receive an annual Pap test; and
WHEREAS, While the cause of endometriosis is unknown, pain
