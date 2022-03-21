Senate Resolution 247 Printer's Number 1500

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1500

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

247

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, BROWNE, KEARNEY, PHILLIPS-HILL,

FONTANA, HUGHES, MARTIN, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, SCHWANK,

BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MENSCH, PITTMAN, STEFANO, COSTA, J. WARD

AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2022 as "Endometriosis Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The purpose of "Endometriosis Awareness Month" is to

raise awareness about a disease that affects an estimated 200

million women around the world; and

WHEREAS, Endometriosis affects 15.5 million women in the

United States and is most common among women in their 30s and

40s; and

WHEREAS, The disease can have a vital effect on the quality

of life due to its painful symptoms, as well as have immense

personal and societal costs; and

WHEREAS, Endometriosis happens when the lining of the uterus,

or womb, grows outside of the uterus; and

WHEREAS, The misplaced tissue can cause a variety of

problems, but not all women have symptoms, which is why it is

important to receive an annual Pap test; and

WHEREAS, While the cause of endometriosis is unknown, pain

