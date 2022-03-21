Submit Release
Senate Resolution 249 Printer's Number 1502

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1502

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

249

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TOMLINSON AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Athletic

Training Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Licensed athletic trainers have a long history of

providing quality health care based on specific tasks, evidence-

based knowledge and skills acquired through their nationally

regulated educational processes; and

WHEREAS, Athletic trainers render services that encompass the

prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation

of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions;

and

WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care

administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for

all; and

WHEREAS, The National Athletic Trainers' Association

represents and supports more than 45,000 members of the athletic

training profession employed in many settings, including

professional sports, colleges and universities, high schools,

clinics and hospitals, corporate and industrial settings,

