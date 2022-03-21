Senate Resolution 249 Printer's Number 1502
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1502
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
249
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TOMLINSON AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Athletic
Training Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Licensed athletic trainers have a long history of
providing quality health care based on specific tasks, evidence-
based knowledge and skills acquired through their nationally
regulated educational processes; and
WHEREAS, Athletic trainers render services that encompass the
prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation
of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions;
and
WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care
administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for
all; and
WHEREAS, The National Athletic Trainers' Association
represents and supports more than 45,000 members of the athletic
training profession employed in many settings, including
professional sports, colleges and universities, high schools,
clinics and hospitals, corporate and industrial settings,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18