Senate Resolution 248 Printer's Number 1501
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1501
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
248
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, BROWNE, KEARNEY,
BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MENSCH, MARTIN, COMITTA, SCHWANK AND
J. WARD, MARCH 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Limb Loss Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, All Commonwealth residents should be aware of the
plight faced by amputees; and
WHEREAS, Emotional, physical and financial stress often
plague those who have lost a limb; and
WHEREAS, Each day more than 500 Americans, men and women of
all ages and races, lose a limb; and
WHEREAS, Limb loss is a lifetime condition, and the general
public is largely unaware of the many challenges faced by the
amputee community; and
WHEREAS, Limb loss can arise from many factors, including
vascular deficiencies, bone malignancies, congenital defects and
as the result of an accident; and
WHEREAS, Prosthetic devices can be quite costly and
frequently need to be replaced every few years; and
WHEREAS, Individuals afflicted with limb loss must overcome
