Senate Resolution 248 Printer's Number 1501

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1501

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

248

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, BROWNE, KEARNEY,

BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, MENSCH, MARTIN, COMITTA, SCHWANK AND

J. WARD, MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Limb Loss Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, All Commonwealth residents should be aware of the

plight faced by amputees; and

WHEREAS, Emotional, physical and financial stress often

plague those who have lost a limb; and

WHEREAS, Each day more than 500 Americans, men and women of

all ages and races, lose a limb; and

WHEREAS, Limb loss is a lifetime condition, and the general

public is largely unaware of the many challenges faced by the

amputee community; and

WHEREAS, Limb loss can arise from many factors, including

vascular deficiencies, bone malignancies, congenital defects and

as the result of an accident; and

WHEREAS, Prosthetic devices can be quite costly and

frequently need to be replaced every few years; and

WHEREAS, Individuals afflicted with limb loss must overcome

