Senate Resolution 250 Printer's Number 1503
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1503
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
250
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, STREET, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MARTIN, KANE, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,
MARCH 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2022 as "International DeMolay
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Order of DeMolay is a character-building
organization of young men between 12 and 21 years of age; and
WHEREAS, These young men are preparing themselves to become
better citizens and leaders of tomorrow; and
WHEREAS, DeMolay helps develop those character traits which
have strengthened good men of all ages; and
WHEREAS, DeMolay has carried out its goals through programs
of athletic competition, social activity, civic service and
charitable projects; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, members of the Order of DeMolay are
observing the 103rd anniversary of the Order of DeMolay;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of March 2022
as "International DeMolay Month" in Pennsylvania.
