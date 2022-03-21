Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,210 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 250 Printer's Number 1503

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1503

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

250

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, STREET, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MARTIN, KANE, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,

MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2022 as "International DeMolay

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Order of DeMolay is a character-building

organization of young men between 12 and 21 years of age; and

WHEREAS, These young men are preparing themselves to become

better citizens and leaders of tomorrow; and

WHEREAS, DeMolay helps develop those character traits which

have strengthened good men of all ages; and

WHEREAS, DeMolay has carried out its goals through programs

of athletic competition, social activity, civic service and

charitable projects; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, members of the Order of DeMolay are

observing the 103rd anniversary of the Order of DeMolay;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of March 2022

as "International DeMolay Month" in Pennsylvania.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

You just read:

Senate Resolution 250 Printer's Number 1503

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.