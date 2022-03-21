Senate Resolution 250 Printer's Number 1503

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1503

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

250

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, STREET, SANTARSIERO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MARTIN, KANE, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,

MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2022 as "International DeMolay

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Order of DeMolay is a character-building

organization of young men between 12 and 21 years of age; and

WHEREAS, These young men are preparing themselves to become

better citizens and leaders of tomorrow; and

WHEREAS, DeMolay helps develop those character traits which

have strengthened good men of all ages; and

WHEREAS, DeMolay has carried out its goals through programs

of athletic competition, social activity, civic service and

charitable projects; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, members of the Order of DeMolay are

observing the 103rd anniversary of the Order of DeMolay;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of March 2022

as "International DeMolay Month" in Pennsylvania.

