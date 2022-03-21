Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1504
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - effective in minimizing the harm to individuals, families and
society as a whole; and
WHEREAS, Only a limited number of individuals affected by
problem gambling seek treatment options and utilize existing
problem gambling programs; and
WHEREAS, Numerous individuals, professionals and
organizations have dedicated their efforts to public awareness
of problem gambling and the availability and effectiveness of
treatment to address this health issue; and
WHEREAS, The NCPG is coordinating the annual "National
Problem Gambling Awareness Month" campaign during March 2022 to
educate the public about the impact of problem gambling and the
availability of treatment options for this health issue;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of March 2022
as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and
recognize the month of March 2022 as "National Problem Gambling
Awareness Month"; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Pennsylvania Gaming
Control Board to continue its outreach efforts and to work with
the Pennsylvania gaming industry to develop and implement
problem gambling programs and further promote community-based
programs in this Commonwealth; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Department of Drug and
Alcohol Programs in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Gaming
Control Board and individuals, professionals and organizations
dedicated to public awareness and treatment of problem gambling
to jointly create, develop and promote public awareness
campaigns regarding the recognition and prevention of problem
gambling; and be it further
