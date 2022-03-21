Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1504

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - effective in minimizing the harm to individuals, families and

society as a whole; and

WHEREAS, Only a limited number of individuals affected by

problem gambling seek treatment options and utilize existing

problem gambling programs; and

WHEREAS, Numerous individuals, professionals and

organizations have dedicated their efforts to public awareness

of problem gambling and the availability and effectiveness of

treatment to address this health issue; and

WHEREAS, The NCPG is coordinating the annual "National

Problem Gambling Awareness Month" campaign during March 2022 to

educate the public about the impact of problem gambling and the

availability of treatment options for this health issue;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of March 2022

as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and

recognize the month of March 2022 as "National Problem Gambling

Awareness Month"; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Pennsylvania Gaming

Control Board to continue its outreach efforts and to work with

the Pennsylvania gaming industry to develop and implement

problem gambling programs and further promote community-based

programs in this Commonwealth; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Department of Drug and

Alcohol Programs in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Gaming

Control Board and individuals, professionals and organizations

dedicated to public awareness and treatment of problem gambling

to jointly create, develop and promote public awareness

campaigns regarding the recognition and prevention of problem

gambling; and be it further

