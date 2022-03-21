Senate Bill 1156 Printer's Number 1505
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - or other animals.
"Municipality." A county, city, township, borough,
incorporated town, home rule municipality or other general
purpose unit of government established by an act of the General
Assembly.
Section 3. Highway wire fences.
It is lawful for a land owner within this Commonwealth to
construct, build and maintain, along any of the highways of this
Commonwealth, fences made in whole or in part of wire, with or
without barbs, subject at all times to restrictions and
prohibitions imposed by municipalities relating to fences.
Section 4. Line wire fences.
A fence, made in whole or in part of wire, with or without
barbs, is a legal and lawful fence, within the meaning and
provisions of any act of this Commonwealth relating to the
building, construction and maintenance of line fences, provided
that the wire fence complies with the height required by that
act.
Section 5. Battery-charged security fences.
(a) General rule.--The construction, use and maintenance of
a battery-charged security fence is a legal and lawful fence,
provided that the battery-charged security fence complies with
the requirements of this section.
(b) Requirements for compliance.--A battery-charged security
fence must:
(1) Interface with a monitored alarm device in a manner
that enables the alarm system to transmit a signal intended
to summon the business or law enforcement, or both, in
response to an intrusion or burglary.
(2) Be located on property that is not designated by a
20220SB1156PN1505 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30