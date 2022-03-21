Senate Bill 1156 Printer's Number 1505

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - or other animals.

"Municipality." A county, city, township, borough,

incorporated town, home rule municipality or other general

purpose unit of government established by an act of the General

Assembly.

Section 3. Highway wire fences.

It is lawful for a land owner within this Commonwealth to

construct, build and maintain, along any of the highways of this

Commonwealth, fences made in whole or in part of wire, with or

without barbs, subject at all times to restrictions and

prohibitions imposed by municipalities relating to fences.

Section 4. Line wire fences.

A fence, made in whole or in part of wire, with or without

barbs, is a legal and lawful fence, within the meaning and

provisions of any act of this Commonwealth relating to the

building, construction and maintenance of line fences, provided

that the wire fence complies with the height required by that

act.

Section 5. Battery-charged security fences.

(a) General rule.--The construction, use and maintenance of

a battery-charged security fence is a legal and lawful fence,

provided that the battery-charged security fence complies with

the requirements of this section.

(b) Requirements for compliance.--A battery-charged security

fence must:

(1) Interface with a monitored alarm device in a manner

that enables the alarm system to transmit a signal intended

to summon the business or law enforcement, or both, in

response to an intrusion or burglary.

(2) Be located on property that is not designated by a

20220SB1156PN1505 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30