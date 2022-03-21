Senate Resolution 246 Printer's Number 1506

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1506

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

246

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, MARTIN, BROWNE,

FONTANA, STREET, COMITTA, KANE, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN,

HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, STEFANO AND COSTA, MARCH 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of March 13 through 19, 2022, as

"AmeriCorps Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since the creation of AmeriCorps in 1994, the

AmeriCorps national service program has proven to be highly

effective in engaging Americans of all ages and backgrounds in

meeting a wide range of community needs and promoting the ethics

of service and volunteerism; and

WHEREAS, Each year, AmeriCorps, including AmeriCorps State

and National, AmeriCorps NCCC, AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps

Seniors, provides opportunities for 270,000 individuals across

our nation, including 11,500 individuals in this Commonwealth,

to give back in an intensive way to communities by helping to

improve the lives of this Commonwealth's most vulnerable

residents, strengthening the educational system, protecting the

environment and contributing to public safety; and

WHEREAS, PennSERVE and AmeriCorps have strengthened this

Commonwealth's private sector by engaging in the following:

