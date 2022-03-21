Senate Resolution 246 Printer's Number 1506
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1506
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
246
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, MARTIN, BROWNE,
FONTANA, STREET, COMITTA, KANE, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN,
HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, STEFANO AND COSTA, MARCH 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of March 13 through 19, 2022, as
"AmeriCorps Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since the creation of AmeriCorps in 1994, the
AmeriCorps national service program has proven to be highly
effective in engaging Americans of all ages and backgrounds in
meeting a wide range of community needs and promoting the ethics
of service and volunteerism; and
WHEREAS, Each year, AmeriCorps, including AmeriCorps State
and National, AmeriCorps NCCC, AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps
Seniors, provides opportunities for 270,000 individuals across
our nation, including 11,500 individuals in this Commonwealth,
to give back in an intensive way to communities by helping to
improve the lives of this Commonwealth's most vulnerable
residents, strengthening the educational system, protecting the
environment and contributing to public safety; and
WHEREAS, PennSERVE and AmeriCorps have strengthened this
Commonwealth's private sector by engaging in the following:
