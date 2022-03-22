Whiting Systems, Inc. SmartWashout wins HDT’s Top 20
Alexander, AR –Whiting Systems, is honored to receive Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 products of the year for our internal trailer washout equipment.
We are exceptionally blessed to have a product awarded this honor”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems unveiled SmartWashout® out of pure necessity for internal semi trailer truck wash systems and disinfecting. Heavy Duty Trucking’s editors announced the HDT 2022 Top 20 Products, honoring the best new or significantly improved products of 2021 at the American Trucking Associations Technology Maintenance Council show March 7th.
“We are exceptionally blessed to have a product awarded this honor,” said President, Russ Whiting.
Products are chosen based on how well they address the following criteria’s, product innovation, the ability to address industry issues, and the opportunity to help fleets’ bottom line. This state-of-the-art equipment was specifically designed with refrigerated transporters and produce haulers in mind.
Heavy Duty Trucking editors consider products that were published in HDT’s print edition from December to January, or on Truckinginfo.com in 2021. The editorial staff ask their panel of fleet advisory board members, as well as a set of fleet Innovators to weigh in for products awarded.
“Our investment in research and design of our equipment to ensure innovation, and sustainability, is top of mind,” said Director of Marketing Jason Rhoads, “It is a compliment to have HDT as a great partner in the industry covering issues and product innovation. We are grateful to be a part of providing industry solutions and grateful to be part of the Top 20 products of 2021.”
Whiting Systems developed the SmartWashout® with data logging for those that must implement procedures to ensure that equipment and vehicles are in appropriate sanitary condition. We help in implementation of procedures to ensure that previous cargo does not make food unsafe. The Whiting design and PURE Hard Surface chemistry meets all fully implemented FSMA Food Safety Modernization Act requirements. Through precise, controlled automation, documentation and PURE Hard Surface, the SmartWashout® will provide the highest level of food safety.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and large vehicle wash systems service to the leading truck, train, bus and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
