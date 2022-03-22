Submit Release
TRINEDAY ROUNDTABLE TO EXPLORE MYSTICISM, SAYS PUBLISHER

TD Roundtable #7

The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond

Publisher "Kris" Millegan

All War is Holy War, Say Authors Fitzgerald and Gould

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publisher RA “Kris” Millegan says, “It’s time to explore the mystic at TrineDay’s Roundtable #7, ‘Paul and Liz’s Magical Mystery Tour with Oliver Stone and How It Relates to Our Future,’ on March 23, 2022, a Free, Live Zoom event from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (eastern time). Reservations are required at Valediction.net/eventlist.”

“These roundtables are inspired by Paul Fitzgerald’s and Elizabeth Gould’s novelized memoir, ‘The Valediction,’’’ says Mr. Millegan. “Paul and Liz were the first American journalists allowed back into Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion in 1979. When they came home, the media would not let them tell the truth about what they had seen and experienced. Oliver Stone took an interest in their story about ten years later. Meeting him opened mystical doors, as Paul and Liz put it. Their experiences shine light on reality, on the horrors of empire, and on the need to build a better world for our children.”

“Mr. Stone has been invited to this Roundtable but we don’t think that he will be able to attend,” says Mr. Millegan.

“Americans believe that Muslim Holy Warriors who fight in faraway lands are a relic from the past and dismiss the idea as anachronistic,” Ms. Gould says in the draft of her remarks for the Roundtable. “But what most are unaware of is that there is a mystical component to the warriors who fight for America whether you know it or not. That realization was the beginning of our understanding that mysticism plays a critical role in everything, but especially war! If you don’t understand that all war is holy war, you will never find its truth.”

Previous Roundtables were titled “Afghanistan and Beyond: American Duplicity since the 1970s,” “Flipping the Script of the Secret Societies,” and “Resurrect JFK and the USA.” Playbacks are viewable on YouTube at the Valediction Vision channel.

RA “Kris” Millegan runs TrineDay, a small publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan’s Untold Story, Crossing Zero: The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, and The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond.

