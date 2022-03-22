The AI & Big Data Expo & Conference Announces its New Speaker Lineup
The AI & Big Data Expo that is being hosted on the 11-12th of May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, has just announced its new lineup of speakersSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roster itself boasts a wealth of fantastic content, with high level experts addressing new and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the AI world. From talks and discussions around the latest AI technology to how as a world we are handling data, this is set to be an insightful conference.
The AI & Big Data Expo will be part of TechEx North America which is made up of 7 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, 5G, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
With speakers from Kroger, Target, Pepsico, UPS, and many more; this in-person conference is shaping up to be one of the best in the series.
Some of the new speakers include:
Dr. Victoria Uti - Director and Principal Research Engineer at Kroger
Subramanian Iyer - Sr Director of AI at Target
Maryanne Graves - Senior Product Manager at Automation at John Deere
Kara Pellegrino - Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Pepsico
Anand Sathiyamurthy - Chief Product Officer at Flagstar Bank
Laura Patel - Advanced Analytics Manager at UPS
Chanchal Chatterjee - AI Leader, Google Cloud at Google
Xingchu Liu - SVP Enterprise Data & Analytics at Macy’s
Bjorn Austratt - SVP Head of AI at Truist
Alongside this, the event will be hosting over 5000 guests and showcasing over 150 engaging exhibitors and 150 speakers. With 7 events being co-located, this will be a fantastic opportunity for networking, especially at the exclusive network party.
If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the AI & Big Data Expo website.
