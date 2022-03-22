The Blockchain Expo & Conference Announces its New Speaker Lineup
The Blockchain Expo that is being hosted on the 11-12th of May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, has just announced its new lineup of speakers.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roster itself boasts a wealth of fantastic content, with high level experts addressing new and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the Blockchain world. From talks and discussions around the latest news and the latest trends in NFTs, this is set to be a insightful conference.
The Blockchain Expo will be part of TechEx North America which is made up of 7 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, 5G, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
With speakers from Wells Fargo, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson, and many more; this in-person conference is shaping up to be one of the best in the series.
Some of the new speakers include:
Sachin Rege - Digital Product Transformation Leader at Wells Fargo
Christ Johnson - Director Head of International Data Governance at Walmart
Khizer Arshad - Blockchain Architect at Johnson & Johnson
Flora Nanda - Blockchain Technology Lead at Pfizer
Ram Gujjula - Head of Systems and Processes, Crypto, Blockchain, Commerce & Payments at Meta
Dainela Barbosa - Executive Director/General Manager, Blockchain, Healthcare & Identity at Hyperledger
Alongside this, the event will be hosting over 5000 guests and showcasing over 150 engaging exhibitors and 150 speakers. With 7 events being co-located, this will be a fantastic opportunity for networking, especially at the exclusive network party.
If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the Blockchain Expo website.
