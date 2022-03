The Blockchain Expo & Conference Announces its New Speaker Lineup

This year's speaker sessions includes Wells Fargo, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and many more...

The Blockchain Expo that is being hosted on the 11-12th of May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, has just announced its new lineup of speakers.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The roster itself boasts a wealth of fantastic content, with high level experts addressing new and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the Blockchain world. From talks and discussions around the latest news and the latest trends in NFTs, this is set to be a insightful conference.The Blockchain Expo will be part of TechEx North America which is made up of 7 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, 5G, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.With speakers from Wells Fargo, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson, and many more; this in-person conference is shaping up to be one of the best in the series.Some of the new speakers include:Sachin Rege - Digital Product Transformation Leader at Wells FargoChrist Johnson - Director Head of International Data Governance at WalmartKhizer Arshad - Blockchain Architect at Johnson & JohnsonFlora Nanda - Blockchain Technology Lead at PfizerRam Gujjula - Head of Systems and Processes, Crypto, Blockchain, Commerce & Payments at MetaDainela Barbosa - Executive Director/General Manager, Blockchain, Healthcare & Identity at HyperledgerAlongside this, the event will be hosting over 5000 guests and showcasing over 150 engaging exhibitors and 150 speakers. With 7 events being co-located, this will be a fantastic opportunity for networking, especially at the exclusive network party.If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the Blockchain Expo website