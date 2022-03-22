The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress Announces its New Speaker Lineup
Cyber Security & Cloud Congress that is being hosted on the 11-12th of May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, has announced its new speaker lineup.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roster itself boasts a wealth of fantastic content, with high level experts addressing new and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the Blockchain world.
The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress will be part of TechEx North America which is made up of 7 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, 5G, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
With speakers from Visa, Tik Tok, American Express, and many more; this in-person conference is shaping up to be one of the best in the series.
Some of the new speakers include:
Bruce Kaalund - Lead Cybersecurity Analyst at Visa
Roland Cloutier - Global Chief Security Officer at Tik Tok
Kavitha Venkataswamy - Director of Digital Product Security at Capital One
Sri Esha Subbiah - Director of Engineering at American Express
Mel Reyes - CISO at Getaround
Alongside this, the event will be hosting over 5000 guests and showcasing over 150 engaging exhibitors and 150 speakers. With 7 events being co-located, this will be a fantastic opportunity for networking, especially at the exclusive network party.
If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the Cyber Security & Cloud Congress website.
