The IoT Tech Expo & Conference Announces its New Speaker Lineup
The IoT Tech Expo that is being hosted on the 11-12th of May 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, has just announced its new lineup of speakers.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roster itself boasts a wealth of fantastic content, with high level experts addressing new and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the IoT space. From topics around supply chain security to the automation of data building, this is set to be an insightful conference.
The IoT Tech Expo will be part of TechEx North America which is made up of 7 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, 5G, PLUS Techforge Media’s Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.
With speakers from Pepsico, UPS, AWS, Adobe, Royal Dutch Shell, and many more; this in-person conference is shaping up to be one of the best in the series.
Some of the new speakers include:
Kara Pellegrino - Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Pepsico
Gregory Brown - VP Global Advanced Tech at UPS
Igino Cafiero - CEO at Bear Flag Robotics Group John Deere
Todd Spraggins - Strategy Director Office to the CTO at Oracle
Tony Batalla - CIO at County of Santa Cruz
Abder Elandaloussi - Manager Grid Technology Innovation at Southern California
Jayaradha Natarajan - Sr Architect at Royal Dutch Shell
Peter Wilson - Director IoT Partner Program at Telefonica
Jason Inskeep - Director 5G Center of Excellence at AT&T
Alongside this, the event will be hosting over 5000 guests and showcasing over 150 engaging exhibitors and 150 speakers. With 7 events being co-located, this will be a fantastic opportunity for networking, especially at the exclusive network party.
If you are interested in attending, you can now register for a free expo pass on the IoT Tech North America website.
