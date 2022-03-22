Astera Software Welcomes New Global Sales Leader
Astera Software is proud to announce the onboarding of Mike Alford as a VP of Global Sales
Astera is thrilled to be joined by Mike Alford, our new VP for Global Sales. We have high expectations for the growth of Astera both in North America and internationally under his leadership”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera Software today announced a significant addition to its senior leadership team, Mike Alford, who will be leading the company’s global sales operations. Alford brings an over 25 years’ successful record for driving top-and bottom-line growth by providing transformational enterprise SaaS solutions to Fortune 500 companies around the world. He is an industry expert in implementing scalable sales processes and building high-performance sales organizations. Alford will be joining Astera Software’s leadership team based in San Francisco, CA.
“We’ve been astounded by the non-stop growth and appetite for Astera’s data management solutions in both North America and globally,” said Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Surani. “It wasn’t a question of ‘if’ we should find an experienced sales leader to lead our next stage of growth, but of ‘who’ would be best suited to lead our global sales,” proclaimed Surani. “Astera is thrilled to be joined by Mike Alford, our new Vice President for Global Sales. We have high expectations for the growth of Astera’s business both in North America and internationally under his leadership,” said Surani.
As Astera Software’s Vice President of Global Sales, Alford is charged with dramatically expanding the company’s solution footprint within large global enterprises. Alford has previously served in various senior leadership roles with the enterprise sales and solution consulting teams of IBM, SAP, BMC Software, and Broadcom/CA Technologies in both North America and Asia-Pacific/Japan. Mike is a graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. in Computer Engineering and an MBA.
More information on Astera Software’s Enterprise Data Management Solutions can be found here: https://www.astera.com
