ROCSOLE Recognized as OTC Spotlight on New Technology® Award Winner - Third Year in a Row
Being able to detect waste streams, deposists and solids build-up in real-time is providing large benefits for our customers to improve their efficiencies and ESG measures.”KUOPIO, FINLAND, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROCSOLE has received an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Spotlight on New Technology® award for its Intelligent Level Detection & Data Analytics for Sand Management.
In oil and gas facilities, sand production is an unwanted element. Robust and reliable sensors are critical for automated sand management systems to secure the proper functionality and avoid unexpected shutdowns or reduced production rate. ROCSOLE utilizes leading-edge tomographic technology, its Separator Profiler is a real-time non-radioactive monitoring solution that physically sees and measures separator's emulsion layer, improving separation efficiency by optimizing residence time and resulting in higher quality output downstream.
“We are honored by this recognition. Innovation is not just a one-day job; this shows that the community appreciates the continuity of our innovative work shaping the future of energy and process control ” said Mika Tienhaara, chief executive officer of ROCSOLE.
This is ROCSOLE’s third OTC Houston Spotlight award. The company was recognized in 2020 for its Liquid In-Tank Inspection (LITI) product, being the first Finnish company that has ever won the award. In 2021 ROCSOLE received this prestigious award for its Deposition In-Line Inspection (DILI) system.
“Being rewarded the Spotlight on New Technology® award 3 times in a row is a huge recognition for our technology. Being able to detect waste streams, deposists and solids build-up in real-time is providing large benefits for our customers to improve their efficiencies and ESG measures” said Arto Voutilainen, chief technology officer of ROCSOLE.
For more information please visit: http://rocsole.co/SAND or contact, Pekka Kaunisto, VP Sales, Rocsole, tel. +358 40 024 0707, pekka.kaunisto@rocsole.com
ROCSOLE– See Beyond Technology. Rocsole Ltd (www.rocsole.com) is a Finnish high-tech company that develops SEE BEYOND tomographic imaging systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. Customers are able to get accurate online data in order to optimize their processes for major savings in operational costs – Use Cases show on millions of Euros in savings.
ABOUT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE (OTC)
The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. Founded in 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia. For more information, visit www.otcnet.org.
