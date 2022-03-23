BTCC joins VerifyVASP Alliance to level up compliance standards in South Korea
It implies that investors can freely transfer their cryptocurrency between BTCC and other exchanges that meet the regulations of FATF in South Korea.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, the most reliable crypto trading platform since 2011, has taken an essential step forward to become the newest member of the VerifyVASP Alliance to stay compliant with the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) latest Travel Rule regulations in South Korea.
By joining the VerifyVASP Alliance, BTCC has assured its users that the exchange has met the latest anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and is fully compliant with the Travel Rule that will be enforced in South Korea in March. This is a significant step forward for the exchange and a major benefit for its users as it implies that investors can freely transfer their cryptocurrency between BTCC and other exchanges that meet the regulatory requirements of FATF in South Korea.
Currently, there are only a few leading overseas exchanges that meet FATF’s Travel Rule regulations in South Korea. As one of the few platforms that are compliant with the latest regulations, BTCC continues to work towards its vision of making crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone.
In a time of constant change, there will always be new regulations arising for different countries and regions in the cryptocurrency industry. Always sensitive to the needs of its users, BTCC looks forward to enhancing its cryptocurrency transfer service through collaboration with various organisations for different countries and regions in the future.
About BTCC
Founded in June 2011, BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange based in London, UK, dedicated to making crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. Over the past 11 years, BTCC has provided safe trading services with top-notch technology through the ups and downs of many market cycles.
As the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC has always put a strong emphasis on improving every aspect of trading, striving to create a fair trading atmosphere and to make trading accessible to everyone.
