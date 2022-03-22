MBAchic Wins Anthem Awards’ Silver Medal in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Category

MBAchic Anthem Award Winner Anthem Awards 2022 MBAchic Winner of the Anthem Award

MBAchic, a community and platform for MBAs and professionals, is pleased to share that it has been named a Silver Medalist in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBAchic, a community, and platform for MBAs and professionals is pleased to share that it has been named a Silver Medalist in the inaugural Anthem Awards. Joining Jane Goodall, Morgan Stanley, Trevor Noah, and iFundWomen, MBAchic is recognized in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category for its #MBAchicTakeover Series. The #MBAchicTakeover series features members of its community, who represent diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, sharing their day-to-day life, insights, and perspectives as students in MBA programs around the world.

As more women pursue their potential and make their way into the C-suite and into leadership positions, business, government, and society benefit. MBAchic helps to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. MBAchic aims to educate, inspire, connect and enable a growing, global network of ambitious professionals.

“On behalf of the MBAchic community, thank you for this incredible honor,” said Jeneta Hot, founder, and editor of MBAchic. “The #MBAchicTakeover Series amplifies the voices and experiences of MBA students from around the world, sharing their real experience and helping others to step into their shoes. This recognition further proves the mission of MBAchic to help women ‘see it to be it’ and reach our full potential.”

“MBAchic has set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry... It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards were celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday,

February 28. The virtual experience features acceptance speeches in the form of calls to action and can be viewed at www.anthemawards.com.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

About MBAchic:

MBAchic is a community and platform for MBAs and professionals helping to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women and underrepresented groups into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. We aim to educate, inspire, connect and enable our growing, global network of ambitious professionals.

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.