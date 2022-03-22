Suicide in Bradford

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4001872

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: &48-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/21/22 at 1649

INCIDENT LOCATION: Branch Road and South Road in Bradford

VICTIM: Identification pending notification of next of kin

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/21/22 at approximately 1649 hours Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on Branch Road in the town of Bradford for a reported of violation of a Relief From Abuse Order. While responding to the residence it was learned that the male who was in violation of the order left the residence in a truck with a gun after making suicidal threats. Troopers responding to the call located the truck at the intersection of Branch Road and South Road in Bradford. When Troopers approached the vehicle they observed the male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Local EMS was contacted and responded to the scene. The male was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.