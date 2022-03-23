Root Spray Hair Dark Brown and Black Now Available on Amazon Italy
The YoungHair brand announces the availability of the Root Dye Touch Up Temporary Concealer on Amazon Italy
I am excited to offer our instant colour hairsprays in Italy. I hope it is used by both men and women.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Younghair announced their best selling root touch-up concealer spray is available on Amazon in Italy. The product is sold in two different colours - dark brown (Spray Ritocco Crescita Radice Marrone Scuro) and black ( Spray Ritocco Crescita Radice Nero ).
— Gary Young - Founder
Most people find grey hair embarrassing and annoying. Especially if grey roots start to show within weeks from a salon visit. With the Root Fix, there is no need to visit the salon frequently. Delaying the need to have a full expensive hair dye. Covering grey hair becomes easy and convenient. Using the product gives effect coverage whilst blending well with the hair very well.
One of the brand's features that customers love is the accuracy of dispersal. The Root Fix has the ELITE-PRO SPRAY-HEAD. This spray head helps the customers spray with more precision. Furthermore, customers can switch from a narrow to a wide spray dispersal area. They only hold the bottle horizontally or vertically for better accuracy.
Using the brand is also much healthier than permanent dyes. Fewer salon visits give the hair a break from harsh salon treatments. The Swedish couple who owns YoungHair is focused on making people look their best. But making sure that quality and safety are not compromised as well. Hence the 2-pack Root Fix is not just about saving money but also keeping hair healthy.
Aside from Root Fix hair colour spray which comes in black and dark brown, YoungHair also offers The Salt Salt Spray, a volumizer, texturizer, and curl enhancer which is also available on Amazon.it
Gary Young
YoungHair AB ltd
+44 20 7617 7029
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
pray Ritocco Crescita Radice