JUDY GARLAND’s 100th BIRTHDAY GALA AND FRAGRANCE REVEAL TO BE HELD AT THE HISTORIC EBELL OF LOS ANGELES
The Wilshire Ebell Theater where the Hollywood icon was discovered will host the Centennial Birthday Celebration and Unisex Fragrance Reveal on June 10, 2022
We want guests attending this gala to enjoy many Judy Garland experiences throughout the night – experiences reminiscent of her past, present, and future legacy.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 10, 2022, the world will celebrate the 100th birthday of legendary Hollywood actress and entertainer Judy Garland. A special gala event and unisex fine fragrance reveal will take place that evening at the famed Ebell of Los Angeles.
In 1934, Judy Garland was discovered onstage performing at the Wilshire Ebell Theater. MGM producer George Sidney, describes his discovery of Judy Garland (then known as Baby Frances Gumm) as: "There was a theater here in Los Angeles called the Wilshire Ebell. ... They used to put on vaudeville acts on certain nights of the week. This little girl came out with her two sisters and her mother playing the piano. She did a little number with a baseball bat. We took her out to the studio and made a test on a soundstage..." And the rest is history!
Award-winning event production company ZED INK is producing and planning this gala, which is hosted by Vincenzo Spinnato, cosmetic chemist, certified nose and creator of the unisex fragrance named ‘JUDY — A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato’.
ZED INK specializes in elevating brands by telling their human story agnostic of scale, channel or expression. Founded in 2002, ZED INK is a woman-owned business based in the heart of Venice, CA, known for creating and producing powerful, transformative brand experiences — from virtual keynotes to live stage productions, viral campaigns to international broadcasts, media shows to consumer events and from product launches to celebrity-driven parties.
“Having a lifetime passion for fragrances and a love for Judy Garland, it is such an honor to create and produce Judy’s 100th Birthday celebration for her family and Vince Spinnato/TurnKey Beauty,” says Julia Zarro, CEO of Zed Ink. “The evening will encapsulate not only Ms. Garland’s lifetime of achievements, but also exemplify her fun nature by empowering younger generations of women and the LGBTQ community through her legacy and everything that she stood for.”
“We searched high and low for the perfect place to showcase Judy Garland’s 100th birthday and fragrance reveal,” adds Vince Spinnato. “The Ebell is the perfect place! In fact, when I stood on the same stage where Ms. Garland was discovered, I had goosebumps.” Regarding the event, Spinnato says, “We want guests attending this gala to enjoy many Judy Garland experiences throughout the night – experiences reminiscent of her past, modern present and future legacy.”
