American Consumers Will Soon Have a New Functional Nutrition Bar that Provides Energy & Helps Ease Stress

Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.

Btein Bars offers an almond and coconut protein bar.

Btein Bars Representatives Meeting This Week With Retail Buyers at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program”

We have developed a functional nutrition bar that provides an energy boost and helps you manage your weight.
— Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, which makes Btein Bars
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American consumers will soon have a new protein bar that is high in protein and uses Low-Glycemic natural sugars.

“We have developed a functional nutrition bar that provides an energy boost,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “Our bars also contain Ashwagandha, an ancient Indian healing root, that helps relieve stress.”

Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, seek to help people with their overall health, both physically and mentally.

“We took Western Nutritional Science when we developed Btein Bars and infused it with the traditional holistic health system called Ayurveda,” Hema Saran said. “By combining today’s nutritional science with a natural system of medicine that dates back 6,000 years, our bars will help people physically and mentally."

“You have to focus on both your physical health and your mental health,” said Saran Shanmugam, co-founder of Btein Bars. “We started our company because we want to help people with their physical and mental nourishment by providing them with essential nutrients every day.”

Atmabala is meeting privately this week with buyers from large and small retail chains at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.” Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are looking to expand our retail distribution network for Btein Bars,” he said. “We want consumers to find us easily when they search for an energy and protein bar.”

Hema Saran added: “Retail buyers and consumers will find Btein Bars not only tasty but high in protein and made with natural sugars that will not spike a person’s blood sugar levels.’

For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com or email pr@nutrapr.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here

