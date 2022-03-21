Back by popular demand: Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region

If hands-on learning is your thing, look no further than our Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region!

During summer 2021, staff from the Idaho Fish and Game Panhandle Region office hosted the first Learn-to-Hunt day camp at the Farragut Shooting Range Center. The class was full, and participants raved about their experience.

This year will be even better, because in addition to the format of last year, the last day of camp will be focused on learning the nuts and bolts of fishing.

What you can expect

Participants will be taught a variety of skills from seasoned pros. Beyond receiving a hunter education certificate, participants will have the opportunity to participate in live fire activities with modern bowhunting equipment and firearms (.22 caliber rifles, 20 gauge shotguns and muzzleloaders) under the instruction and supervision of NRA certified instructors.

They'll also learn basic outdoor survival skills in group survival scenarios, practice game tracking, discover the science behind setting hunting seasons, try their hand at some primitive hunting skills, become "bear aware " and more!

Who can participate

These day camps are for students ages 10 to 15 who have not yet received their hunter education certificate, but desire to do so. If you are already a hunter education graduate, this class is not for you. But if that’s you, don’t despair, as there will be plenty of opportunities to participate in our new hunting and shooting sports skills classes that will be coming soon.

Class offerings may range from hunting (name species) 101 to field dressing and skinning to handgun basics, shotgunning and more. Check back often so you don’t miss a class you’ve been looking for!

Let’s get into the weeds

There will be three Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offered this summer. Dates and links to register are listed below.

Registration is open now, so don’t wait! You will be contacted with additional details before the camp begins.

The cost for the class is a mere $9.75 for four days of personalized instruction and mentoring from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. What a deal!

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 and ask for Volunteer Services Coordinator, Wendy Koons, if you have any questions about the day camps.

If you have questions about hunter, bowhunter, combination or trapper education, please contact your local Fish and Game regional office, or you can visit this link to review class offerings and get signed up for classes throughout the state.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.