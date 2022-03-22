Root Touch Up Spray Dye in Black Now Available in a 2-Pack on Amazon.co.uk
Due to customers' demands, YoungHair announces the availability of a 2-Pack Root Fix temporary Black spray dye on Amazon.co.uk.
I am delighted that we can offer our customers ways to save money by offering a two-pack. Buying two bottles instead of one save pounds.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to customers' demands, YoungHair announces the availability of a root touch up hair spray dye in a 2-Pack purchase form on Amazon.co.uk. The Root Fix, is a temporary root touch-up concealer spray for hair roots. The brand aims to give its loyal customers an opportunity to save money., by buying 2 bottles instead of one.
— Angelika Young
Customers who dye their grey hair quickly find that their roots start to show grey roots within a couple of weeks from a salon visit. Without the product, The Root Fix, most women and men would be forced to visit the salon to have a full hair dye simply because of a few strips of grey hair - this is costly in terms of time and money.
The Root Fix allows the colouring of hair at the customer’s convenience. The coverage is complete and the Root fix blends perfectly with the non-grey hair.
One of its features popular among customers is the accuracy with which the nozzle disperses the product. Because of its ELITE-PRO SPRAY-HEAD, the customer can switch from a narrow to a wide spray dispersal area. The product is more distributed rather than concentrated. This also means that unnecessary staining is avoided.
Using the Root fix temporary colour spray is also much healthier than permanent dyes. It gives the user’s hair a much-needed break from harmful chemical hair treatments. And now with this 2-pack offer, customers get to experience this quality product at a more affordable price.
Aside from Root Fix in black, YoungHair also offers root touch up spray in dark brown as well as light brown.
Gary Young
YoungHair AB ltd
+44 20 7617 7029
email us here
Hair Dye in a can