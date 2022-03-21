Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,011 in the last 365 days.

March 21 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Launches New Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard

Denver, March 21, 2022 - The Colorado Secretary State’s Office, in conjunction with the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, has launched a new online resource that will provide updated monthly information on key economic statistics and trends that impact the State.

The Colorado Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard (CBEI Dashboard) provides monthly summaries of business filing statistics from the Secretary of State’s Office as well as other relevant economic metrics such as employment, wages, prices, and state GDP.  The CBEI Dashboard will be a monthly compendium of the quarterly Economic Indicators Report, produced by the Secretary of the State’s office and Leeds Business Research Division.

“The business environment is dynamic and getting timely economic information is vital to making important business decisions,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.  “That’s why we’re pleased to work with our partners at the Leeds School of Business to provide businesses, as well as those interested in Colorado’s economy, this valuable and easy-to-use resource.”

“The Business Research Division at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business has partnered with the Secretary of State’s Office for more than a decade to summarize and analyze business filings in the state. This has been a valuable partnership for Leeds, providing us with a better understanding of business health and a platform to share economic information broadly to the business community. The Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center has access to valuable data about startups and business health in the state. The Colorado Business and Economic Indicators (CBEI) Dashboard couples' business filings data with other state and national economic metrics and presents the data in a highly interactive and engaging visualization,” said Brian Lewandowski, Executive Director, Business Research Division, Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder.

The CBEI Dashboard utilizes a user-friendly interface with charts and tables on multiple tabs that are easy to navigate as well as interactive filters and tooltips designed to provide relevant data efficiently.

The CBEI Dashboard includes key economic metrics such as:

  • New business filings
  • Existing entity renewals
  • Delinquencies
  • Dissolutions
  • Trade Names
  • Trademarks
  • Economic data (e.g., GDP, employment, etc.)

To learn more about the Business Intelligence Center click here.

For more information on the many services the Colorado Secretary of State’s office provides, please click here.

You just read:

March 21 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Launches New Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.