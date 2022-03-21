March 21 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Launches New Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard

Denver, March 21, 2022 - The Colorado Secretary State’s Office, in conjunction with the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, has launched a new online resource that will provide updated monthly information on key economic statistics and trends that impact the State.

The Colorado Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard (CBEI Dashboard) provides monthly summaries of business filing statistics from the Secretary of State’s Office as well as other relevant economic metrics such as employment, wages, prices, and state GDP. The CBEI Dashboard will be a monthly compendium of the quarterly Economic Indicators Report, produced by the Secretary of the State’s office and Leeds Business Research Division.

“The business environment is dynamic and getting timely economic information is vital to making important business decisions,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “That’s why we’re pleased to work with our partners at the Leeds School of Business to provide businesses, as well as those interested in Colorado’s economy, this valuable and easy-to-use resource.”

“The Business Research Division at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business has partnered with the Secretary of State’s Office for more than a decade to summarize and analyze business filings in the state. This has been a valuable partnership for Leeds, providing us with a better understanding of business health and a platform to share economic information broadly to the business community. The Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center has access to valuable data about startups and business health in the state. The Colorado Business and Economic Indicators (CBEI) Dashboard couples' business filings data with other state and national economic metrics and presents the data in a highly interactive and engaging visualization,” said Brian Lewandowski, Executive Director, Business Research Division, Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado Boulder.

The CBEI Dashboard utilizes a user-friendly interface with charts and tables on multiple tabs that are easy to navigate as well as interactive filters and tooltips designed to provide relevant data efficiently.

The CBEI Dashboard includes key economic metrics such as:

New business filings

Existing entity renewals

Delinquencies

Dissolutions

Trade Names

Trademarks

Economic data (e.g., GDP, employment, etc.)

To learn more about the Business Intelligence Center click here.

For more information on the many services the Colorado Secretary of State’s office provides, please click here.