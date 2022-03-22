“Flare” by Zihao Fang is Available on March 23, 2022
“Flare,” the second single of Zihao Fang’s new album “Soul of Fashion” is available on major streaming platforms March 23, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last release from Music Producer Zihao Fang was a bop single “Feeling Food”. Featured artist Feii Vang, it has generated more than 150,000 streams on SoundCloud and was released in February. The single was a hint of a whole new album on the horizon. Today, Easyfind Label is announcing “Flare,” the second single of Zihao Fang’s new album “Soul of Fashion” is available on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Tidal Music March 23, 2022.
Here is what Zihao Fang has to say about “Flare”, “Breaking up is difficult. Sometimes, people may stay in a relationship for a long time and wait until it hits low lows to admit it is over. Flare is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it does not feel right. It is about trusting one’s own instinct and walk away while you still have love for each other.”
Producer and Director Yue Mao has hinted the idea of the “Flare” music video, “the music video of Flare plays with the idea that we have been our own captors in relationship. We keep ourselves in unhealthy dynamics maybe because that is what feels familiar. The music video will embody the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there is no lock on the door.”
Zihao Fang’s new album has been receiving positive reviews from music critics. According to Soulgood Kid, “Whereas Zihao’s prior work was known as experimental and hyper-pop, Soul of Fashion features more conventional dance tracks which include elements of dance music of the ‘80s and ‘90s. As the name of the album, it particularly fits for fashion runways. You can imagine how fashion models walk with their confidence while Zihao’s music is playing.”
“Flare” is selected for the first singles collection album of Easyfind Label, “Easyfind Vol 1”, which is available on all major music streaming platforms in early April.
Jack Lee
Easyfind Label
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook