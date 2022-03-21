State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Frederick County

March 21, 2022

(EMMITSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in which one person has died on Monday afternoon in Frederick County.

The deceased bicyclist is Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The driver of the Dodge van involved in the crash is identified as Tyler Clark, 26, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tyler did not report any injuries at the scene.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the 10,000 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg for a report of a single vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Dodge van and a bicyclist were traveling westbound in lane one on Taneytown Pike. For reasons unknown at this time, the Dodge van struck the rear of the bicyclist. The driver of the Dodge van remained on the scene.

Witnesses on the scene provided statements to the police. The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist in the investigation. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack were also on the scene along with EMS providers from the Frederick County Fire Department. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with the road closures and detours. Taneytown Pike is now reopened.

The investigation continues…

###

