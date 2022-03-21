Submit Release
Governor Ducey Statement on Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel Resignation

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement regarding the resignation of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel.

“Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel made a difficult, brave and very personal decision. I respect her choice and wish her and her family the best. I want to thank her for service to the people of Maricopa County. 

“The men and women in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office have a tough and important job. They stand on the front lines of law enforcement in our state’s largest county. We stand with them and will continue to support them during this period of transition.” 

