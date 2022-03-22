LA Tech Athletes Steele Netterville, Taylor Young, and Davon Harris Sign NIL Deals with Gordon McKernan
McKernan scores a home run and a touchdown by securing NIL Deals with LA Tech athletes.LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deals with LA Tech baseball players, Steele Netterville and Taylor Young, and LA Tech football player, Davon “Smoke” Harris.
Since signing his first NIL deal with Tigers Women Basketball star Alexis Morris in December 2021, McKernan has quickly proven himself to be an expert in student-athlete partnerships. Just last week, McKernan made his mark in Lafayette by signing on UL football standouts, Andre Jones and Dontae Fleming. Given his continued success with his NIL deals, McKernan was quick to seize the opportunity to expand his footprint to Ruston, Louisiana’s LA Tech with Netterville, Young, and Harris.
During the 2021 baseball season, senior outfielder Steele Netterville ranked second on his team with 12 home runs and earned Conference USA All-Tournament Team honors. Netterville has proven that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His grandfather, Tommy Spinks, a renowned LA Tech wide receiver, was inducted into the Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 1988.
Taylor Young, a senior infielder for LA Tech, has a talent for achieving big things. During the 2021 baseball season, Young scored 83 runs, setting a new single-season record for LA Tech. In addition to breaking a record, Young was also named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Junior wide receiver, Davon “Smoke” Harris, has a long history of excelling in sports. While at West Feliciana High School, Harris lettered in football, basketball, track, and baseball. Harris’ talents continue to shine on the LA Tech Football field. As a sophomore, Harris finished the season with 463 all-purpose yards, the third highest on the team.
McKernan looks forward to navigating his unique partnerships with Netterville, Young, and Harris.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here