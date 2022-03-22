Fentanyl Overdoses Continue to Rise as the World Suffers

Join WAISMANN METHOD’s Social Media Fentanyl Awareness Campaign by Using the Hashtag - #StopTheSilence

Fentanyl overdose in the US is at an all-time high. We need to focus on our deficiencies to reverse this tragic trajectory. We need to do more and much better. Every life is precious and worth saving.” — Clare Waismann, SUDCC / RAS

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waismann Method Medical Opioid Treatment and Rapid Detox Center urges people to remember that the rates of fentanyl overdoses in the US continue to rise amidst all world calamities and turmoil. Although we have been bombarded with news about unimaginable tragedies in so many places, and naturally, as we continue to grieve over the suffering of so many innocent people, it's essential not to forget the tragedy that continues to evolve right here in our own backyard.

The rates of fentanyl overdoses in the United States continue to rise exponentially, especially among young adults. This week, the North Carolina Department of Health reports a 40% increase in overdoses, the Houston Chronicle reporting deaths tied to fentanyl skyrocketing, and the American Medical Association reports annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States as deaths from fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids surge to unprecedented levels and so many more tragic news to mention.

The fentanyl overdose crisis could be combatted by providing more awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl, better control in the illegal flow of synthetic opioids into the United States, access to mental health care, wide distribution of Narcan (Naloxone), and medically assisted opioid detox treatment for those who are already suffering from addiction.

About WAISMANN METHOD® Opioid Treatment Specialists

Founded by and named after Clare Waismann, a Registered Addiction Specialist and Certified Substance Abuse Counselor. The center is exclusively located in Southern California and medically directed by Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, who holds four board certifications, including anesthesiology, addiction medicine, and pain management. Dr. Lowenstein is also the most experienced rapid detox physician in the USA. Throughout the years, Mrs. Waismann, her team, and Waismann Method® have been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, Fox News, Wall Street Journal, Vogue, CBS 60 Minutes. LA Times, New York Post, Newsweek, and many more outlets.