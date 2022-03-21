LSU Football Players and Gordon McKernan Team Together for Down Syndrome Awareness Event
Gordon McKernan and Tigers Football standouts prepare to support a great cause.BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and LSU Football players Kayshon Boutte, Gregory Brooks, Miles Frazier, Kyren Lacy, and Malik Nabers have formed a team for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group (DSAG) of Baton Rouge’s Buddy Walk on March 26.
Before signing his first Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Women’s Basketball star, Alexis Morris, in December, McKernan knew that he wanted to integrate Gordon Gives into his student-athlete partnerships. McKernan, who has a reputation for his charitable nature, has been intentional about inviting each of his NIL signees to join him and his firm’s participation in community events.
McKernan’s partnership with Boutte, Brooks, Frazier, Lacy, and Nabers has produced some exciting experiences. In February, the five Tigers Football teammates joined McKernan for a commercial for Super Bowl LVI. Now, the football stars and powerhouse attorney are preparing to support a great cause by participating in DSAG’s Buddy Walk.
McKernan rallied over 25 firm employees to participate in the Buddy Walk with Team Gordon before extending the invite to his NIL signees from the Tigers Football team. Team Gordon will have a team tent at the event equipped with a fun football activity for attendees to play with Boutte, Brooks, Frazier, Lacy, and Nabers.
DSAG’s Buddy Walk is an event that promotes acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome. The event will take place at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. All funds raised through the event are used to support DSAG with expenses for educational materials, administrative costs, new parent information as well as its annual gatherings.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries please call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
