Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host CPE-Eligible Webinar Regarding Government Bonds

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free CPE-eligible webinar entitled, “The Name’s Bond, Government Bond”, featuring CRI partners Keith Hundley, CPA, and Tyler Dunaway, CPA, who serve on the forefront of the governmental accounting industry. This two-hour-long webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CT).

The live session will explore topics such as the process of obtaining bond financing, understanding bond ratings, and the role of rating agencies. Presenters will discuss the bond issuance process as well as what to look out for when going through to process to get the best deal for your governmental entity. Participants will learn more about the trends and typical rates in the market today, the types of bonds available, and the appropriate accounting treatment for a range of different scenarios including bond refunding and defeasance. Eligible attendees of this webinar will receive two hours of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/36l5q4F.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

