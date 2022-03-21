StackCare CEO Nigel Mould Joins Mindshare 2022 Cohort
Fifty-three selected to participate in the invitation-only program for CEOs of innovative, fast-growing companies
We are delighted to welcome this fantastic new cohort into our powerful network of more than 1,100 CEOs – and do it in person”HAYMARKET, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stack Labs Inc (dba “StackCare”, a Delaware corporation, is proud to announce its inclusion in Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed especially for CEOs of the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Founded in 1997 with the mission to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies, Mindshare connects select, handpicked CEOs from some of the area’s hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment.
‘We are delighted to welcome this fantastic new cohort into our powerful network of more than 1,100 CEOs – and do it in person,” said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. “The volume of nominations and the quality of this class is evidence that entrepreneurs in the region doubled down on innovation during the past two years and are building companies that are as diverse as the region they hail from.”
Mindshare received more than 100 nominations for 2022. The new Mindshare class will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a CEO.
The new cohort was welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 16, 2022 at Capital One Arena.
The Mindshare Board’s Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of Sprockit; April Young of Hercules Capital, Inc.; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.
About StackCare
StackCare is a remote passive monitoring system which uses sophisticated AI and data science to analyze multiple motion sensors and contact sensors simultaneously to highlight unusual behavior or activity patterns in older adults that may indicate developing health issues or a fall, sending out notifications in real time to caregivers via both mobile app and web portal. StackCare partners nationwide with recognized home care providers and with numerous senior living communities.
About Mindshare
Founded in 1997, Mindshare’s mission is to help CEOs from the most promising, disruptive technology and product emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from Mindshare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.
