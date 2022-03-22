Sapha Arias and Caytie Langford Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Sapha Arias, feminine embodiment and relationship mentor Caytie Langford, Founder of Bold Women Society™

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Their lack of effort was never a cry for help or an invitation for you to prove your strength, your worthiness or your love”

This is the marvelous, and potentially “sticky” part of being a high caliber womxn. Because you will show up in all areas of your life with a deep desire to “do the work”, to move through it, and excel, and the thing is that sometimes, we interpret that powerful realm of dedication as a forceful task where failure is not an option.

Yet, the reality is that the more present we learn to be within our sense of integrity and self-devotion, the less we have to “push”, and the more readily we can recognize that it is not up to us to save everyone, to prioritize everyone above ourselves, or to keep showing up when the other person was never fully invested in the first place.

Particularly in relationships, powerful womxn tend to see the promise of potential as an open-ended invitation to “work at it”, and in truth, it’s nothing more than a wishful projection of an unrealized and unmet desire.

There is a time to show up and do the work, and there is a time to stand your ground, put the effort-filled tools away, and flow.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Well, my heart of hearts is my Freedom of the Goddess program, which is an intensive on feminine leadership, emotional intelligence, and empowered action reflective of the feminine archetypes — I even created a little quiz for the program, where you can find your personal archetype, which is lots of fun.

Also, at the beginning of this year, I opened the doors to “DEVOTED”, a 12-week program aimed at helping powerful womxn get into an aligned partnership with a person that is their equal even if they’ve been in a toxic relationship in the past. — My intention with this program was to help womxn reclaim their voices, take pleasure in falling in love with their energetic match, and put away the old narratives that told them they needed to be perfectly healed or impeccably delicate to be in an equal partnership. I know what that’s like, and I want better for every womxn out there.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

I believe that we, as women, have big, BOLD things to do in this world. But I know from my first-hand experience as an executive coach that far too many women out there hold themselves back because they don’t feel confident enough to go after exactly what they want. That is heartbreaking. The truth is we need women to do the big, BOLD things in this world. We need it for our families, communities, countries, and world.

I want to teach everyone, especially women, that confidence is a muscle. We have to build and maintain it over and over and over. It’s just like working out. You don’t build confidence by sitting on the sidelines of life! You have to get in and DO the work! Yet, time and time again, I hear and see people saying, when I have the confidence, I will do X, Y, or Z? But that’s not how it works.

The most amazing thing, though, is that you have built your confidence muscles your entire life. You just need to learn how to re-engage them. I teach women (and men) how to put together their Confidence Résumés. This is the evidence, the social proof, that they had accomplished things in their lives, that they had done hard things, things when they were nervous, anxious, even excited. I’ve taught 16 and 17-year-olds how to do this. When you put together your Confidence Résumé, you connect to the truth that you have been building your confidence muscles all along. And the next time you have something in front of you that’s hard or that you are nervous, worried, anxious, or even excited about, you have proof that you can do this too. When people connect to this, the possibilities for the future are endless.

