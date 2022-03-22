Anna Chokina and Fauzia Khanani Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Anna Chokina, CEO of Cellular Goods Fauzia Khanani, founder of Studio For Candice Georgiadis

Anna Chokina, CEO of Cellular Goods

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Every person is different so while some of my top five recommendations may not work for everyone, I hope they can at least help some people with their wellbeing. My top five ‘lifestyle tweaks’ that have helped improve my mental and physical wellbeing by reducing stress and helping me maintain a better work-life balance are:

Find what makes you tick: This might be bigger than a simple tweak, but I believe that the journey towards better wellbeing begins with people finding what they love and building their life around it. People that carve out time in life to do the things they like and are meaningful to them are happier and feel more fulfilled, especially if they’re lucky like me and find that their job is their passion too.

Avoid bad company: Throughout the years I’ve learned that socialising with bad company brings nothing but trouble and stress, which is why it’s important that we try to stay away from bad influences and focus on getting closer to people that challenge and support us. At the end of the day, they’re the ones that will be there during the hard times and that will help us reach whatever goals we set ourselves.

Sleep well: From allowing the body to repair itself, through to enabling the brain to consolidate memories and process information, getting at least seven hours of ‘good quality’ sleep is key for people to improve their wellbeing. However, achieving good and uninterrupted sleep is easier said than done, especially after a long and stressful day. I personally find that, in addition to having a good nighttime routine, lowering my room temperature to 18–19°C and using CBD-based products, which research has demonstrated to help reduce stress and aid sleep, can help me sleep better.

Find the healthcare routine that works for you: While staying active is key for people’s mental and physical wellbeing, maintaining a regular workout routine can be difficult, especially for those of us who don’t enjoy traditional activities like running or going to the gym. This is what happened to me before I started doing Pilates and the reason why I recommend that, instead of committing to any workout plan, people find activities that are not only fun and good for their physical health, but that can also help them relax and recharge — it’s much easier to make a habit of something when you enjoy it.

Fauzia Khanani, founder of Studio For

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I believe in every industry and especially architecture, women have the potential to approach projects and processes in a different way than male counterparts. The end result may or may not end up being similar but the way in which the goal was reached is likely achieved with more care and consideration from where I stand. In some ways, the process is often more people-focused versus product-focused.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

One thing I always hear from people is “It’s your company so you should be doing whatever you want and come and go as you please.” I usually just chuckle under my breath when I hear something along the lines of those statements. If anything, it more often than not, feels the exact opposite. Having a company to me is akin to putting a piece of yourself out there or giving birth to something from inside of you (not quite a child but akin) so in fact, it often feels like the exact opposite of what people think or say about the freedom of owning a business. You are so committed to the success of your venture and the team you have brought together that it takes priority over most things in your life. I’ve been trying to find a happy medium and at times there are regressions but overall I’m moving towards a place where there is more of a balance. Having a supportive and capable team

