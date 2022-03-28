NEW INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES SVP BOBBY PESAVENTO TO LEAD REAL ESTATE AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE DIVISION FROM DENVER

INpower Global Insurance Services is excited to announce a new business division, office location, and Senior Vice President.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVP Bobby Pesavento will serve as the Managing Director of INpower’s new Real Estate and Food and Beverage Industries Division from our recently opened Denver, Colo., office.

Mr. Pesavento is an experienced commercial risk and health solutions consultant who specializes in leading teams and building relationships, alliances, and partnerships across different verticals. He has nearly 15 years of experience as a Producer, Vice President, and Senior Vice President for several national and global insurance brokers.

“Bobby Pesavento’s skill set and experience are a fantastic fit with INpower, and we’re thrilled to add him to the team,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “His ability to cultivate relationships and understand different verticals will be crucial as we partner with real estate and food and beverage clients who are still dealing with challenges and volatility in the wake of COVID-19.”

Most recently, Mr. Pesavento served as an SVP for a publicly traded global insurance broker, where he oversaw new business development as well as national and international client retention.

“Bart and the INpower team are doing a great job of setting us up for success, and we’re hitting the ground running here in Denver,” Mr. Pesavento said. “We’re already working on creative and unique solutions for the food and beverage and real estate industries, and we can’t wait to bring these opportunities online for our clients.”

Before entering the insurance field, Mr. Pesavento was a professional football player for six seasons. He earned a BS in Communications at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he was a two-time Academic Starter as a Quarterback and a 2001 Big XII champion. Today, Mr. Pesavento is an on-air personality for the Colorado Football Radio Network.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology, and more.