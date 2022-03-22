SPECIAL EXHIBIT OF PHOTOS FROM 'THE TWENTY-YEAR WAR' DEBUT AT THE NATIONAL VETERANS MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM IN COLUMBUS OHIO

Award-winning book 'The Twenty Year War' Veterans featured in the book with authors L-R: Authors of the book; photojournalist Beau Simmons, Army Rangers Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley A glimpse of the exhibit L-R authors Tom Amenta, Dan Blakeley and Beau Simmons

Veterans of the Global War on Terror may be asking themselves if their service mattered... It did, and it does!” — Michael Ferriter, CEO of the NVMM and US Army LTG (ret)

THE TWENTY YEAR WAR , the #1 Amazon bestselling photo book that chronicles the raw, personal journeys of American service members fighting in and then leaving behind the two-decade war in the Middle East, is now being featured in the special new exhibition 'The Twenty-Year War: Our Next Greatest Generation' at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) in Columbus Ohio.The special exhibit will run through October 2nd.The exhibition shares the diverse experiences of twenty United States veterans who served during our country's longest war, the Global War on Terror. Museum visitors will experience photojournalist Beau Simmon's explosive, gritty portraits that tell the authentic story of American Service. United by their service to the nation and their challenges in transitioning back to civilian life, the exhibit will give visitors a unique look into what happens when the paperwork is finalized, and an American service member becomes a veteran."Veterans of the Global War on Terror may be asking themselves if their service mattered. It did, and it does", said retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter, who also serves as the National Veterans Memorial and Museum CEO, at the exhibit's opening on March 13th."We are humbled and honored to partner with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio to create a museum exhibit based on our book, The Twenty-Year War," said "Twenty-Year War," co-author and former Army Ranger Tom Amenta. "The exhibit showcases 20 photographs to represent each year of the war. It highlights a broad range of veterans who have served the United States overseas during the Global War on Terror."The remarkable one-of-a-kind display of America's courage includes twenty (40" x 32") veteran portraits and personal stories with a QR code allowing guests to explore videos and podcasts that delve deeper into each veteran's experience. The veteran's quotes are also incorporated on gallery walls, and a short film provides an introduction from the exhibition creators."We created The Twenty-Year War exhibition to share the unvarnished stories of service and sacrifice from post-9/11 veterans, in their own words, on their journey of transition to a new mission in their civilian lives," said former Army Ranger and co-author Dan Blakeley. "I hope everyone who sees and interacts with this work will reflect on their own lives and consider how they can support returning Veterans eager to serve their communities."The Twenty-Year War exhibit is brought to the museum through the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, NiSource, and Rocky Brands.About the book 'The Twenty-Year War' and its Authors:The Twenty-Year War (published in 2021 by Ballast Books ) examines the journeys of American service members fighting in and then leaving behind a war spanning over two decades. The book debuted as an Amazon #1 best-seller, and the book and/or its authors have been featured in The Washington Post, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, the Los Angeles Times, Sirius/XM, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and dozens of other leading media outlets.Dan Blakeley served in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, deploying six times to support the Global War on Terror. He graduated from Appalachian State University with his bachelor's degree and two master's degrees. He started the school's solar-powered racing team that designed and built two solar-powered race cars, competing in six international races and placing on the podium five times.Dan's transition from military to civilian was not easy. Over the years, he has seen firsthand a trend in the veteran community which paralleled his own experiences. "It's a lack of understanding of the skills veterans bring to the table, our proven leadership, our commitment to teammates, our unwavering desire to increase potential and be our best," Dan said recently. Dan's passion for veteran success and telling their stories was the inspiration for his first book, The Twenty-Year War.Tom Amenta was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in the area before enlisting, against his family's wishes, into the United States Army on his 18th birthday. Following his five years as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, including two combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Tom earned his degree in political science from the University of Illinois.Tom spent the next eight years as the COO of the veteran lifestyle apparel company Ranger Up. He pioneered the veteran lifestyle apparel category and helped grow Ranger Up into the premier company in the space. While at Ranger Up, he passionately advocated for veterans' causes in many spaces, including lobbying Senate service committees. Leveraging the success at Ranger Up, he helped produce and starred in the only fully veteran-produced Hollywood movie, Range 15. He is a passionate advocate for veteran entrepreneurship and assisting veterans in transition led to him authoring his first book, The Twenty-Year War. Highly decorated Special Ops. Veterans Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley served together as Army Rangers, deploying multiple times to hotspots across the Middle East during the Twenty-Year War on Terror. Photojournalist Beau Simmons is one of the most sought-after commercial photographers and has traveled worldwide. But no assignment has meant as much to him as the #1 Amazon bestselling photo book, THE TWENTY YEAR WARBeau Simmons has been a professional photographer since 2009. He grew up just outside Joshua Tree National Park. An adventurer, Beau grew up working on and racing motorcycles as a boy. He made a name for himself at 21 in the fashion industry, working with clients including Marc Jacobs, 7 For All Mankind, Guess Jeans, and Converse. Beau captures his work exclusively on film using the lost art of medium format film photography, giving it a classic look and feel to his work.The fashion scene began to grind on Beau. Being a cowboy is in his blood. In this spirit, he decided to pursue his passion for capturing classic Americana and the wonder of the American landscape. He was introduced to the veteran non-profit Heroes and Horses through this American journey. A group that uses equine therapy to help veterans cope with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. His commitment to telling an authentic story about American veterans is on full display in his first feature coffee table book, The Twenty-Year War.

