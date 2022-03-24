BTP Automation Partners with Travel Leaders on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) Travel Leaders Johns Creek-based out of Suwanee, GA.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary TMC Index platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend performance visibility and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Travel Leaders Johns Creek can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
Each year corporations engage in the travel procurement process, negotiating rates, room-night commitments, and various other terms with preferred hotels and hotel chains to implement a companywide hotel program. A hotel program typically remains static until the next annual procurement cycle, regardless of local market conditions, with little to no data visibility for the travel manager or TMC.
"We are excited to partner with Travel Leaders Johns Creek to lead the industry back from such a devastating two years," said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer. "Companies seek to provide greater visibility and action into their hotel spend. By Travel Leaders Johns Creek using our TMC Index, they are at the forefront of ensuring their customers have the best tool to do just that."
"Our partnership with BTP Automation enables us to provide best-in-class technology for our customers," said Barb Danger, Director of Account Services at Travel Leaders, Johns Creek. "With the BTP tool, we can monitor hotel spend daily and adjust/negotiate rates for immediate savings for our customers. We can be proactive on hotel savings with this tool, no longer looking in the rearview mirror."
About BTP Automation
Plano, Texas-based Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information about BTP Automation, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
About Travel Leaders Johns Creek Travel
John Creeks Travel was founded in 1979 in Atlanta, GA. In 1984, they purchased Four Seasons Travel, and in 2001, they selected Travel Leaders to help support their development and growth. Since joining Travel Leaders, they have been recognized as a "Best in Class" Business Travel Management Company. In 2013, they were awarded the Golden Legacy Award from Travel Leaders, 2014-2021, and the Travel Leaders Agency of Excellence Award. Their experienced team ensures their customer's end-to-end business travel program is effectively managed and that all their employee travelers are fully trained to maximize compliance with your business travel program. They can deliver savings of 25% from your current program. Let them show you how. Their dedication to hard work and ensuring the best possible care for every customer has resulted in phenomenal growth.
For more information about Travel Leaders Johns Creek, visit:
https://www.fscorporatetravel.com
Annette Cumming
BTP Automation
annette@btpautomation.com