DVD Turns 25 - History and Legacy Featured in Special Issue of 'Media Play News'
Warren Lieberfarb, the father of DVD, at the opening session of the 1997 Video Software Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas. (Photo: Media Play News archives)
Media Play News, the only Hollywood trade focused exclusively on home entertainment, celebrates the 25th anniversary of the U.S. launch of DVD
Without DVD, there would be no digital delivery of movies, no streaming, no Netflix”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVD turns 25 this month, and Media Play News is out with a special issue commemorating the 25th anniversary of the most successful consumer electronics product launch in history - and the start of 25 years of digital entertainment.
— Thomas K. Arnold
“Without DVD, there would be no digital delivery of movies, no streaming, no Netflix,” said Media Play News publisher and editorial director Thomas K. Arnold. “DVD was not just the most successful consumer electronics product launch in history, but it also led to the mass digitization of content, particularly on the library side, which opened the door to every avenue of digital delivery we have today, including streaming.
“And let’s not forget that Netflix began life as a DVD-by-mail rental service.”
“25 Years of Digital Entertainment, Par1: The Disc That Changed the World" is now available in the print and digital edition of Media Play News, which may be accessed here. The special issue features a comprehensive history of the DVD and its two successor formats, Blu-ray Disc and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, along an exclusive interview with Warren Lieberfarb, the father of DVD.
The feature will be available on the publication's website, MediaPlayNews.com, beginning next Monday, March 28.
Media Play News also is producing a series of podcasts that will be available on Spotify, Apple and other leading platforms, as well as a commemorative book.
In addition, essays by industry leaders reflecting on the DVD launch and its legacy will be published online throughout March and April and also will be included in the book.
Media Play News is a home entertainment trade publication that covers all aspects of personal entertainment from the moment it leaves the movie or TV screen and is readied for viewing in the home, in the car, on a tablet or on a smartphone. The suite of Media Play News includes a website, a daily e-newsletter, breaking news alerts, and a monthly magazine that is available in both print and digital editions. Media Play News stories and research are regularly cited in top consumer publications such as USA Today and The Wall Street Journal and in reports from some of Wall Street’s top financial analysts. For more information see MediaPlayNews.com.
