Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,796 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Lillie Coley Files Another NJ Ethics Grievance Against Same Attorney in High Profile Case involving False Statements

Attorneys in High Profile Case Allegedly Using Court’s Legal System to Carry Out Unethical Acts Towards Minorities and Women - No Rule of Law

If You See Something Wrong, Say Something”
— Congressman John Lewis
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lillie M. Coley through sources state she has filed another New Jersey Ethics Grievance Compliant against Defense Attorney Kenneth L. Winters in Florham Park, NJ of Jardim, Meisner & Susser, P.C. Law firm.

Information available to the court and public establishes a good faith belief that this attorney along with Lise Fisher Hark may have engaged in unethical acts and that court’s legal system was used in furtherance of these activities.

Apparently, some charges have been filed based in the Camden County Municipal database. Other parties consist of Rymir Satterthwaite and Shawn Carter aka Jay Z.

Attorneys cannot promote, encourage or participate in any statements that are not true in the court room as Officers of the Court.

The New Jersey Ethics Board director, William B. Ziff is keeping a close look at the case base on some prior concerns.

The overarching goal of the attorney disciplinary system is to protect the public from unfit lawyers and to promote public confidence in the legal system. A grievance is initially handled by the DEC Secretary.

“The Supreme Court of New Jersey has held that persons who file grievances “may speak publicly regarding the fact that a grievance was filed, the content of that grievance, and the result of the process.” Rule 1:20-9(h) R.M. v. Supreme Court of New Jersey, 185 N.J. 208 (2005). This grievance is Civil Law matter under case no. L-4749-14

Community Empowerment Organization(CEO)

The primary purpose of this organization is to uplift the community by helping the entire family unit to operate in their gifts or purposes in life. We strive to provide, guide and empower the entire community to be self-sufficient and aware of the provided services and information that will help individuals succeed in their journey through life. This organization passion is to promote, nurture and enhance a deeper appreciation of self-worth, self-identity, social justice and economic development. Loving and believing in oneself as it relates to self-esteem and empowerment.

Marie Steele
Community Empowerment Organization
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Lillie Coley Files Another NJ Ethics Grievance Against Same Attorney in High Profile Case involving False Statements

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.