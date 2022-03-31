Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,710 in the last 365 days.

Emerging Industry Professionals Brings Dozens of Industry Experts to Speak at Michigan CannaTech Expo

CLIO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is pleased to welcome over two dozen industry experts to speak at our Michigan CannaTech Expo from April 20 - 21, 2022 at Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $3 billion industry.

“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Jennifer Wynn, vice president of expositions with EIP, said.

EIP is proud to have Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), as a key speaker at our Michigan expo. During Brisbo’s seminar session on April 20, 2022 at 3 p.m., attendees will learn about Michigan’s ever-changing cannabis industry. 

"We are excited that Mr. Brisbo showed interest in speaking at our event. Not only will he deliver pivotal information on up to date regulations for businesses, he will also be available after his presentation to answer questions attendees might have on specific marijuana regulations,” Wynn said.

Key sessions include:
● “Michigan’s Evolving Cannabis Market” - Andrew Brisbo, Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency
● “A Guide to Regulatory Compliance: Being Proactive Versus Being Reactive” - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Service
● “Cannabis License Opportunities in Michigan and the Midwest” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Cannabis Marketing Strategies” - Edward Fritz, Hearst Media
● “Maximize Your Profits! Prevent Failed Tests and Inspections, While Lowering Energy Costs” - Steve Collins, FreshLight LLC
● “What is the Difference between Payroll, ASO and Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) and How do they Help Keep and Retain Employees while Growing Your Bottom Line” - Brian Wall, AdaptiveHR
● “Achieving Goals through Effective Brand Packaging” - Dan Matauch, Flow Design
● “Check Your Soil: Branding and Culture in Business” - Joey McCormick, Waste Farmers
● “Is Your Back Office Really Supporting Your Business or Causing You Pain?” - Todd Tigges, UHY

To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/2022-michigan-cannatech-expo/2022-michigan-cannatech-seminar-agenda/.

“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.

Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?

Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.

Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:

● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL

For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.

Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Emerging Industry Professionals Brings Dozens of Industry Experts to Speak at Michigan CannaTech Expo

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.