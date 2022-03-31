Emerging Industry Professionals Brings Dozens of Industry Experts to Speak at Michigan CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is pleased to welcome over two dozen industry experts to speak at our Michigan CannaTech Expo from April 20 - 21, 2022 at Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $3 billion industry.
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Jennifer Wynn, vice president of expositions with EIP, said.
EIP is proud to have Andrew Brisbo, the executive director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), as a key speaker at our Michigan expo. During Brisbo’s seminar session on April 20, 2022 at 3 p.m., attendees will learn about Michigan’s ever-changing cannabis industry.
"We are excited that Mr. Brisbo showed interest in speaking at our event. Not only will he deliver pivotal information on up to date regulations for businesses, he will also be available after his presentation to answer questions attendees might have on specific marijuana regulations,” Wynn said.
Key sessions include:
● “Michigan’s Evolving Cannabis Market” - Andrew Brisbo, Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency
● “A Guide to Regulatory Compliance: Being Proactive Versus Being Reactive” - Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Service
● “Cannabis License Opportunities in Michigan and the Midwest” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Cannabis Marketing Strategies” - Edward Fritz, Hearst Media
● “Maximize Your Profits! Prevent Failed Tests and Inspections, While Lowering Energy Costs” - Steve Collins, FreshLight LLC
● “What is the Difference between Payroll, ASO and Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) and How do they Help Keep and Retain Employees while Growing Your Bottom Line” - Brian Wall, AdaptiveHR
● “Achieving Goals through Effective Brand Packaging” - Dan Matauch, Flow Design
● “Check Your Soil: Branding and Culture in Business” - Joey McCormick, Waste Farmers
● “Is Your Back Office Really Supporting Your Business or Causing You Pain?” - Todd Tigges, UHY
To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/2022-michigan-cannatech-expo/2022-michigan-cannatech-seminar-agenda/.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
