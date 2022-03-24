Key Cannabis Vendors Join Emerging Industry Professionals as Sponsors of the Michigan CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is pleased to welcome Harvest 360 Technologies and Simple Solvents as expo sponsors at our Michigan CannaTech Expo from April 20 - 21, 2022 at Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a Denver-based cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.
"We remain committed to supporting the efforts of Emerging Industry Professionals and the CannaTech Expos, in this series of trade shows. EIP delivers education, opportunity, and creates a community of vendors and attendees that is consistent with our goals in the cannabis industry and our values,” said Todd Scattini with Harvest 360.
“Their knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with Emerging Industry Professionals. “We are pleased to have them as sponsors.”
Nebraska-based supplier of quality solvents for botanical extraction, Simple Solvents aims to provide hassle-free chemical supply for the hemp and cannabis industry.
“Simple Solvents has been fixated on bringing high purity, medicinal grade solvents to the cannabis industry from their inception. Coupling this with the educational component that EIP has given us access to through their Cannabusiness circuit makes us perfect for the cannabis industry,” said Brandon Bahr, CEO and co-founder of Simple Solvents.
“Our mantra is quality extracts require quality solvents. Whether it's technical support, logistics, or further education, our team has someone that can help navigate the liquid solvent needs of cannabis extractors just about anywhere,” added Bahr.
“We are excited to have Simple Solvents partner with us for our 2022 events. They are a progressive company doing exciting things in the realm of safe quality cannabis chemicals. We look forward to them sharing their knowledge and expertise with our audience,” said Wynn.
In addition to their sponsorships, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about each company and their expertise directly from them during their educational seminars:
● Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Tips & Tricks - How does your chemical supply chain affect your extraction business? Learn helpful tips & tricks from Simple Solvents on building a rock solid chemical supply chain. Presented by Brandon Bahr.
● Advanced Extraction Technology - Joshua Alper, Harvest 360 Technologies - A technical discussion on all the different types of extraction used in the cannabis industry with focus on the specific methods employed, and how to choose which type of extraction to use, for each type of product. The discussion will include an introduction to the latest extraction processes, and the possible future of processing cannabis for human consumption.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
