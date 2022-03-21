Emerging Industry Professionals Helps Businesses Enter Emerging Industries with 2022 National Expo Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is pleased to announce our full lineup of emerging industry expos focused on helping interested companies enter into the flourishing CannaTech, MedTech, and GreenTech emerging markets.
All aspects of business happen through EIP’s expos. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits EIP has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.
Emerging Industry expos help promote your business to other professionals in your industry by introducing your products and or services to hundreds of industry professionals and thousands of potential customers.
“Our goal is to continue giving businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Michigan CannaTech - April 20-21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● New Jersey Tri-State CannaTech - June 14-15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3-4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
● Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28-29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, OH
● Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
With a large exhibition floor, educational seminars, and ample networking opportunities including a networking mixer on the first night, attendees will have everything they need to succeed in CannaTech, MedTech, and GreenTech at their fingertips.
Seminars - We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech, MedTech, and/or GreenTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Networking Opportunities - Outside of the expansive exhibition floor, our networking mixer offered on the first night of the expo provides exhibitors and attendees alike the chance to make real connections that lead to better business.
Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting with admission including an open bar and appetizers.
In addition, we would like to thank our 2022 Expo Sponsors for their continued dedication and support to bringing emerging industry opportunities to our attendees:
· Michigan GreenState - https://www.migreenstate.com/home/
· Simple Solvents - https://www.simplesolvents.com/#/
· ICS Consulting Service - https://www.icsconsultingservice.com/
· Sensi - https://sensimag.com/
· Harvest 360 Technologies - https://harvest360.co/
· Cannabis Science and Tech - https://www.cannabissciencetech.com/
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Other