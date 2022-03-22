What Is In A Name—Acclaimed OWDT Wins the American Advertising Awards for Corporate Branding Overhaul
Internationally recognized web design firm, OWDT, takes home gold at Houston’s 60th Annual American Advertising Awards.
The company had outpaced its competition, and that needed to be reflected across every brand touchpoint—internally and externally—to make that clear to their customers and their teams.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Kyle Mani, CCO, and Founder of OWDT
The board of judges with Houston’s Annual American Advertising Awards, now in its 60th year, have just announced that the award for excellence in Business-to-Business websites goes to Houston-based design firm OWDT for their frontier work on a corporate rebranding project of Trusted Experts Group. Following the honor of winning the MarCom Gold Award in Q4 of 2021, this is the second high-level recognition OWDT has achieved for this rebranding project.
‘We’re honored,’ says Kyle Mani, OWDT’s CCO and Founder. ‘We understand these awards to be a real tool for innovation, conversation, and collaboration in our industry.’
The corporate rebrand of Trusted Experts Group took OWDT back to the drawing board. Beginning with the brand’s fundamentals, their consumer offering and competitive advantage, the OWDT team underwent extensive consumer testing and brand strategy ideation to provide one central, unifying idea to align the breadth of the brand’s offerings.
‘A new verbal and visual order was needed,’ Mani reflects. ‘The company had outpaced its competition, and that needed to be reflected across every brand touchpoint—internally and externally—to make that clear to their customers and their teams.’
Early in the process of designing a new brand architecture, OWDT executives identified the need for a new name. A title that covered the full span of their services, that put each silo of their company into conversation and that could facilitate the company’s future expansions. Something easy to remember, but something that was timeless, tireless, and worth a customer’s second glance.
‘Between our stakeholder research, competitive audits, usability testing, and user persona discovery, one thing became very clear,’ Mani says. ‘These are trusted experts.’
Along with their new name, OWDT’s brand design project included a modernized and highly dynamic identity system, including a logo and a comprehensive website development, that’s represented across each brand touch point. From company cars to employee uniforms, the new brand feel and all that it represents is integrated across daily operations.
The success of the identity campaign delivered the company to its long-time desired exit, an acquisition by industry leaders SGS. The team is now a part of SGS under the name OGC Experts.
The American Advertising Federation-Houston (AAF) has a powerful local presence in Houston’s visionary creative economy. As Houston’s preeminent advertising and marketing communications organization, AAF-Houston is a unifying industry voice that highlights and celebrates the best in the industry. The national chapter attracts over 40,000 entries each year with the mission to ‘recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.’
This year, AAF-Houston is glad to announce a return to in-person celebration, welcoming award winners to The Ballroom at Bayou Place for an evening of celebration, conversation, and industry-wide reflection. ‘Consider this a reunion special,’ wrote an AAF representative. ‘To celebrate our industry, community, culture and all our weirdness like only we can.’
As this recognition comes at the beginning of 2022, the OWDT team is looking forward to a more collaborative and present year across their industry in full. With exciting projects underway, it’s OWDT’s committed mission to continue to push the design envelope, to think outside of traditional solutions and tailor every creative decision toward the client’s goal.
‘Things changed, and most brands changed in response,’ says Mani. ‘Now is the time for brand leaders to reflect on their pivots and adjust their design accordingly. It’s a powerful thing; to walk forward into this stage of recovery with a brand design that fits just right.’
About OWDT
OWDT is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning web design and marketing company that offers a robust roster of design and development services. With industry-leading solutions in the realm of brand incorporation, digital experience architecture, and multi-disciplinary design, OWDT integrates science and art to provide its clients with the best practices and most advanced technologies.
Lauren Sanderson
Mackasey Howard Communications
+1 315-825-8686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other