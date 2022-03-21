Raven Launches New Raven Pro Max Scanner with Automatic Feeder and Flatbed Combo
Raven Pro Max Document Scanner
The Raven Pro Max is a high-performing and versatile document scanner with industry-leading speed, software, image quality and feeding.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, the leader in document scanning technologies, is excited to announce the debut of the Raven Pro Max Document Scanner, a high-performance desktop scanner providing versatility with its high-speed automatic document feeder (ADF) and large flatbed combo designed for scanning virtually any document such as paper documents, ID cards, passports, books, photos and more.
The Raven Pro Max is a robust and versatile document scanner ready to handle any front office workload. With industry-leading speed, software, image quality and feeding, the Raven Pro Max provides an excellent return on investment. The Automatic Document Feeder can hold up to 100 sheets and scan 60 pages per minute (ppm), while the flatbed scanner can scan documents not capable of going through the feeder, such as passport books or other delicate documents. The scanner includes free Raven Desktop software for Windows PC and Mac, allowing custom workflow scanning using the touch interface on the scanner. The Raven Pro Max can automatically detect and remove blank pages and creates fully searchable PDF documents using AI-powered OCR technology when scanning with Raven Desktop. “The Pro Max builds upon the excellent reputation of our Raven Pro scanner by providing faster performance and a flatbed to tackle any scanning need.” said Raven CEO, Stefan Diasti.
Users can scan to folders on their computer, or to most cloud destinations, email and more. With the large 8 inch touchscreen, no computer is required to set up or use the scanner, however users can also scan with Raven Desktop on their computer. Drivers also work with any TWAIN or ICA compatible scanning application for Windows PC and Mac.
The Raven Pro Max Document Scanner is available on Raven.com and Amazon.
About Raven: Raven enables businesses to go paperless with robust, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud-based document management solutions, saving businesses time, money and waste. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, Clio™, DropBox™, Google Drive™, Evernote™, SharePoint™, OneDrive™, OneNote™, Neat™, QuickBooks Online™ and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, advanced text recognition, robust search capabilities, sharing, folder organization and more.
Stefan Diasti
Raven
+1 8007139009
marketing@raven.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn