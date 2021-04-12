Raven Launches New Raven Standard Document Scanner for Scanning to Windows PC and Mac
Raven is excited to announce the debut of the Raven Standard Document Scanner, a desktop scanner designed for scanning to Windows and Mac computers.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, the leader in document scanning technologies, is excited to announce the debut of the Raven Standard Document Scanner, a desktop scanner designed for scanning to Windows and Mac computers.
The Raven Standard is built for efficient scanning with speed of 40 ppm / 80 ipm, custom workflow scanning using the button interface, 50 sheet automatic feeder capacity and the ability to scan heavyweight documents such as ID cards. When used with Raven Desktop, the Raven Standard automatically detects and removes blank pages and has ultrasonic multifeed and paper jam detection. “The Standard provides an excellent solution for customers looking to simplify desktop scanning to their computers.” said Raven CEO, Stefan Diasti.
Users can set up predefined custom workflows which display on the color LCD screen for single button scanning. Customers can scan to folders on their computer, or to most cloud destinations, email and more with Raven Desktop. Raven Desktop, a scanning application for Windows PC and Mac, is included with the Raven Scanner at no cost, providing a simple application that creates fully searchable PDF documents using AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Drivers also work with any TWAIN or ICA compatible scanning application for Windows PC and Mac. “Our Raven Desktop software takes the complexity out of scanning with pre-packaged drivers and simple workflows to streamline the scanning process.” said Diasti.
The Raven Standard Document Scanner is available on Raven.com and Amazon.
About Raven: Raven enables businesses to go paperless with robust, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud-based document management solutions, saving businesses time, money and waste. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, DropBox™, Google Drive™, Evernote™, SharePoint™, OneDrive™ and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, advanced text recognition, robust search capabilities, sharing, folder organization and more.
