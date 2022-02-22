Raven Launches New Raven Compact Document Scanner for Scanning to Windows PC and Mac
Raven launches the Raven Compact Document Scanner, a compact desktop scanner designed for scanning to Windows and Mac computers, email, cloud and more.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, the leader in document scanning technologies, is excited to announce the debut of the Raven Compact Document Scanner, a compact desktop scanner designed for scanning to Windows and Mac computers, email, cloud and more.
The Raven Compact’s small size allows for scanning in virtually any work, home or mobile office environment. Don’t let the small footprint fool you, as this model still provides fast scanning at speeds of 20 pages per minute (ppm), and has a 20 page automatic document feeder (ADF). The Compact is available in two versions: USB only and USB plus WiFi for wireless scanning. The scanner includes free Raven Desktop software for Windows PC and Mac, allowing custom workflow scanning using the touch interface on the scanner. The Raven Compact can automatically detect and remove blank pages and creates fully searchable PDF documents using AI-powered OCR technology when scanning with Raven Desktop. “The Compact provides simple and efficient scanning, with a compact design for any work space.” said Raven CEO, Stefan Diasti.
Users can configure predefined custom workflows which display on the Compact screen for single button scanning. Customers can scan to folders on their computer, or to most cloud destinations, email and more with Raven Desktop. Drivers also work with any TWAIN or ICA compatible scanning application for Windows PC and Mac. “Raven Desktop simplifies the scanning experience, making it quick and easy to start using your scanner, and to create an efficient scanning workflow.” said Diasti.
The Raven Compact Document Scanner is available on Raven.com and Amazon.
About Raven: Raven enables businesses to go paperless with robust, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud-based document management solutions, saving businesses time, money and waste. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, DropBox™, Google Drive™, Evernote™, SharePoint™, OneDrive™, OneNote™, Neat™, QuickBooks Online™ and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, advanced text recognition, robust search capabilities, sharing, folder organization and more.
